Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been delighting fans and delivering new content regularly for nearly three years straight, but that is all coming to an end at last. On Twitter, Nintendo made the announcement that in-game Super Smash Bros Ultimate events will start to repeat on November 19, meaning that brand new tournaments and Spirit Board events are evidently coming to an end. This was largely expected after Sora from Kingdom Hearts was announced as the final Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass character and the final major game update launched back on October 18. However, the in-game events aren’t totally finished yet: For the weekend of November 12, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is getting an event for vehicle stages.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO