ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

This Is the County In the Rochester, NY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0cwuUO1X00 After adding over 515,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 25.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Rochester, NY, metro area consists of Monroe County, Ontario County, Wayne County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 43.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Rochester residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 25.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Rochester residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Rochester metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Orleans County. There were an average of 76.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Orleans County during the past week, the most of the six counties in Rochester with available data.

Case growth in the Rochester metro area varies at the county level. In Yates County, for example, there were an average of 32.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Rochester and more than the case growth rate in Orleans County.

While Orleans County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Rochester area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 11, there were a total of 11,703.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Orleans County, the second most of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,268.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Orleans County, unemployment peaked at 15.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 11. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 11 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 4 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Orleans County 40,904 76.7 41.6 11,703.0 227.4
2 Livingston County 63,591 52.2 30.2 9,773.4 111.7
3 Wayne County 90,519 51.5 33.7 9,826.7 101.6
4 Ontario County 109,511 49.9 24.1 9,235.6 101.4
5 Monroe County 743,341 39.5 23.8 11,943.0 163.6
6 Yates County 25,011 32.1 26.0 7,096.9 119.9

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas With the Shortest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities for Black Americans

Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more likely than white Americans to face serious financial hardship, be incarcerated, or have poor health outcomes. While no area is free from discrimination or racial disparities, there are a number of U.S. metro areas where the […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Counties

Here is an indication of how the population of the United States is spread out over the 48 contiguous states, Alaska, and Hawaii. There are 3,070 counties in the U.S. yet  only 44 of them have a population of more than 1 million.  Of those 44 counties with populations exceeding 1 million, nine are in […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

American Counties With the Most Smokers

Claiming nearly half a million American lives annually, smоking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smоking. Smоking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the smоking-related illness […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

71K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy