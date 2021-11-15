ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

This Is the County In the Richmond, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0cwuUHqS00 After adding over 515,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 25.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Richmond, VA, metro area consists of Henrico County, Chesterfield County, the city of Richmond, and 14 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 17.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Richmond residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 14.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Richmond residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Richmond metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Dinwiddie County. There were an average of 39.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Dinwiddie County during the past week, the most of the 17 counties in Richmond with available data.

Case growth in the Richmond metro area varies widely at the county level. In Petersburg city, for example, there were an average of 2.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Richmond and far more than the case growth rate in Dinwiddie County.

While Dinwiddie County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Richmond area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 11, there were a total of 11,497.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Dinwiddie County, the eighth most of the 17 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,268.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Dinwiddie County, unemployment peaked at 9.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 11. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 11 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 4 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Dinwiddie County 28,485 39.9 16.5 11,497.3 182.6
2 Amelia County 12,953 33.9 27.9 11,341.0 308.8
3 Prince George County 38,114 30.3 15.0 13,415.0 120.7
4 King William County 16,688 29.6 20.7 11,798.9 143.8
5 Hanover County 105,537 21.9 16.7 11,360.9 186.7
6 New Kent County 21,686 20.9 23.0 11,329.9 115.3
7 Chesterfield County 343,551 19.2 15.3 11,692.9 162.1
8 Colonial Heights city 17,428 18.5 17.1 15,033.3 378.7
9 Goochland County 22,865 18.5 12.7 8,921.9 131.2
10 Richmond city 226,622 18.0 12.6 10,711.2 157.5
11 Charles City County 7,014 16.0 18.6 9,908.8 285.1
12 Powhatan County 28,815 15.8 19.8 9,883.7 97.2
13 King and Queen County 7,042 14.2 19.7 9,173.5 113.6
14 Henrico County 327,535 12.8 12.7 10,617.5 220.1
15 Hopewell city 22,456 12.2 11.6 16,414.3 396.3
16 Sussex County 11,377 6.8 9.7 13,720.7 246.1
17 Petersburg city 31,362 2.6 16.6 16,529.6 344.4

