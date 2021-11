Prentice Penny keeps lining up post-Insecure work. The TV writer and producer, who recently inked a pack to move his Penny for Your Thoughts shingle to Disney’s Onyx Collective, is also turning his attention to comic books. Partnering with Stranger Comics’ Founder Sebastian A. Jones, Penny is launching a yet-to-be-named joint venture to identify and support new talent in the independent comic book world — functioning as an incubator and development lab for BIPOC creators and their IP to find inroads to publication and adaptation to other mediums. Jones and Penny have already identified two projects, David Crownson’s Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer...

