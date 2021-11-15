ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) reported a Q3 net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.16 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share. Its revenue fell 67% to $2.9 million. Vicinity Motor shares dipped 6.6% to $3.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion in the recent quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.2% to $239.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) reported that its board authorized a share buyback program of up to $3 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.8% to $636.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $23.66 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.4% to $81.52 in after-hours trading.

Related
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock rose 12.73% to $26.47 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 11.04% to $11.16. Trading volume for Mawson Infrastructure's stock is 69.0K...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group Corp#Wmg#Vicinity Motor Corp#Vev#Advance Auto Parts#Aap#Premarket Prep#Regn#Tyson Foods#Tsn
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher Friday afternoon. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dipped Thursday and is up again on Friday. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Covid Market Scares Are Buying Opportunities

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the slate of corporate earnings reports that are during next week's holiday-altered trading schedule. The "Mad Money" host said he'll be watching Zoom Video's report Monday evening to see whether the stock may be a buy now. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares rose 4.37% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock rose 2.81% to $10.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million. 22nd Century...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: UWM Holdings Corp

In this momentum-driven market, news can make you or break you. With respect to UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC), a change of heart by the company has whipsawed shareholders something fierce over the past few days. The treacherous price instigated by the companies actions makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 200 Points; Connect Biopharma Shares Tumble

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.58% to 35,664.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 16,078.19. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.05% to 4,706.69. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,398,450 cases with around 789,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,489,620 cases and 465,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,989,960 COVID-19 cases with 612,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 256,532,940 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,151,120 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Alcanna (LQSIF)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Alcanna. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on September 27, 2018. Alcanna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Alcanna. Q. What sector and industry does Alcanna (LQSIF) operate in?. A. Alcanna is in the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CEO Of Staar Surgical Trades $12M In Company Stock

Caren Mason, CEO at Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Caren Mason exercised options to purchase 105,000 Staar Surgical shares at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $814,800 on November 18. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $113.83 to $114.20 to raise a total of $11,965,100 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Duke Realty Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
