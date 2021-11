Pep Guardiola has confessed that joining Barcelona would appeal to any player, as he opens the door to an exit for Man City winger Raheem Sterling. As revealed by 90min last month, Sterling's representatives have been exploring a possible January loan move to Barcelona, and although City would prefer him to stay and fight for his spot in the team, Guardiola will not stand in Sterling's way if he wants to go.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO