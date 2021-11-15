ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungarian court discusses government motion challenging supremacy of EU law

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P46qB_0cwuPdxh00

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border.

Minister Judit Varga submitted her motion to the court in February, saying that implementing the ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union would result in many migrants staying permanently in Hungary.

"This would affect Hungary's sovereignty set out in the Constitution," Varga argues.

She asked Hungary's top court to assess whether the implementation of the EU court ruling would be compatible with country's constitution. The motion is on the court's agenda on Monday but it is not known when a ruling could be expected.

The European Commission said on Friday it was seeking a Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling to fine Hungary over its failure to comply with an earlier judgment on its asylum rules.

The Hungarian constitutional court sitting comes at a sensitive time when Budapest and its Polish allies are locked in a debate with the European Commission over a perceived erosion of democracy and rule of law issues.

The EU's top court has already imposed a 1 million euros a day fine on Poland for maintaining a disciplinary chamber for judges, as a conflict over Poland's judicial reforms that the bloc says undermine the independence of the courts, deepened.

Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) say the European Commission is overstepping its mandate by trying to stop its judicial reforms.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has backed Poland all along, criticising EU institutions for trying to take away competences from member states that Budapest says had never been conferred upon the EU.

The row with Poland deepened after, at the request of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal examined whether certain elements of the EU treaties were compatible with the Polish constitution.

The Tribunal said they were not, in a ruling critics said questioned the primacy of EU law, a tenet of European integration.

Related
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
Reuters

EU executive probes whether Poland, Hungary should get EU money

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget because of problems with corruption and the rule of law. Commission documents on Saturday showed letters were sent to Warsaw and...
ECONOMY
AFP

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said Saturday that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union's eastern frontier. Smaller groups of people are trying to cross the border in many places."
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Adviser to EU’s top court suggests German bulk data retention law isn’t legal

This time it’s a German data retention law that’s earned the slap-down — via a CJEU referral which joins a couple of cases, involving ISPs SpaceNet and Telekom Deutschland, which are challenging the obligation to store their customers’ telecommunications traffic data. The court’s judgement is still pending, but an influential...
LAW
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Hungarian#Serbian#The Court Of Justice#The European Union#The European Commission#Cjeu#Polish#Constitutional Tribunal
Birmingham Star

Hungary breached law with asylum seekers policy EU top court

The European Union's top court has ruled that Hungary's 2018 law aimed at criminalizing aiding illegal immigrants who are claiming asylum violates the ?rights safeguarded? by the bloc's legislature. The Hungarian legislation, passed in 2018, sought to punish anyone "facilitating illegal immigration" with a year in prison, under a bill...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

EU court, legislature up pressure on Poland over rule-of-law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is increasing pressure on member nation Poland. The 27-nation bloc’s top court ruled Tuesday that the country’s right-wing government has undermined judicial independence. Ruling on the Polish justice minister’s powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms without proper explanation, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.” Meanwhile, the EU parliament’s major groups are seeking to deny pandemic recovery funds until Warsaw meets rule-of-law standards. Relations between EU institutions and Poland have become increasingly acrimonious since the conservative Law and Justice party gained power in 2015 and started revamping Poland’s judiciary.
POLITICS
Financial Times

Poland’s challenge to the EU

Should the bloc be flexible on the rules or take a hard line?. Poland’s judicial reforms have put it on a collision course with the EU over human rights and the rule of law. Can the bloc adapt to accommodate its more awkward members or should it take a hard line? Gideon discusses the problem with Catherine De Vries, a professor of political science who specialises in the EU and is based at Bocconi University in Milan.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
104.1 WIKY

Google loses court challenge against EU antitrust ruling

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and 2.42 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine in a major win for EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager. Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Poland could become the iceberg for EU judicial supremacy

Resisting the European Court of Justice, the European Union's supreme court, Poland has sparked resurgent judicial nationalism across the political bloc. The situation centers on the Polish Supreme Court's Oct. 7 ruling that Polish law is generally supreme over EU law. That ruling represents a fundamental rebuke to the EU's political character — its aspiration to ultimate legal authority. The 2009 Treaty of Lisbon declares that "the Treaties and the law adopted by the [EU] on the basis of the Treaties have primacy over the law of Member States."
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

EU ministers discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers will discuss on Monday a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc’s budget rules to support investment and reduce debt. Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro, up...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

WARSAW/BIALYSTOK, Poland, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has escalated into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

