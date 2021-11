College basketball back is and with that so are the St. John’s Red Storm who kicked off their 2021-22 campaign tonight with a home game against Mississippi Valley State. It was in a roundabout potentially spoiling this recap quick and easy night for the Red Storm as they took control of the game early on and just kept building on their lead. By halftime with the score 59-18 in favor of the Red Storm, one could glean that this game was in fact going to go St. John’s way and the second half would be a case of either seeing the game out.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO