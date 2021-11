We've known for a little while now that Acura is building a new Integra, reviving the nameplate of one of our 50 most influential cars. It will pick up the sporty torch from the departing NSX , but it will be Acura's most affordable car rather than its most expensive one. Acura just unveiled the Integra Prototype, which should be pretty close to the production vehicle.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO