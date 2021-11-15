Chesterfield arrests in county lines drugs investigation

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says deputies obtained a search warrant for the home of 45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith, both of Barbourville, after a burglary in a different part of the county back in October. When deputies approached the Smiths’ home, they say Allen Smith jumped out a window and ran into the woods, where he was eventually found and arrested. Robin Smith was also arrested. While searching the home, deputies found a large amount of suspected marijuana. Allen was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds. Robin Smith was also charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds. Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO