Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday.

Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn’t share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases were temporary.

“I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here - and sooner rather than later,” Sewing said.

“The supposed panacea of recent years - low interest rates with seemingly stable prices - has lost its effect, and now we are struggling with the side effects,” he said.

Reuters

Reuters

