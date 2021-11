After surviving October – otherwise known as spooky season, I was hunting for something light-hearted to boost my spirits (pun intended). That’s how I stumbled upon I’m Grand Mam – and what a perfect podcast to find! I couldn’t stop laughing from the moment I hit play on their pilot episode, first released back in 2019. Each week, Cork natives, Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby come together for a cuppa, to discuss how they’ve navigated their new lives through London while battling with the one thought every Irish gay man deals with when living away from home – “what would mam think?” Paul Mescal even makes an appearance in one episode recorded at the start of lockdown last year, shortly after Normal People hit the airwaves.

