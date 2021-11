NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Studies show that foster children fare better when they are placed with relatives, but in New York, many families say decades-old convictions are preventing them from becoming foster parents. CBS2’s Ali Bauman met one Brooklyn family fighting to stay together. By the time Tyschim Haynes was 8 years old, he had already lived in 14 different foster and group homes. “What was that time like for you??” Bauman asked. “It was hard going house to house,” said Tyschim, who is now 11. Then about three years ago, his aunt and uncle in Brooklyn were finally able to take him in through...

