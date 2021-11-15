ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What just happened?’: Doctor Who fans baffled by complex latest episode

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
 5 days ago

Doctor Who fans have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode, “Once, Upon Time”.

The episode, which aired last night (14 November) saw Jodie Whittaker ’s Doctor throwing her companions into the middle of a time storm.

In one timeline, the gang all stick together, trying to repair the Temple of Atropos and save the mysterious Mouri. But, in another, the Doctor remains in the time storm and hides her companions in their own timelines.

The Independent ’s critic, Isobel Lewis, criticised the plot’s lack of clarity, writing : “The viewer is left banging their head against a wall as they try to figure out what’s actually important and what’s never going to come up again.”

She was not alone, with many Doctor Who fans taking to Twitter to express their bafflement.

“I miss the days when #DoctorWho was aimed at children and the stories actually made sense and didn’t need some kinda quantum physics degree to understand, sigh,” tweeted one viewer.

See the best of the rest of the reactions below.

“I don’t think a Doctor Who episode has ever been more deserving of the phrase ‘needs a rewatch’. Bloody nora,” tweeted another person.

Doctor Who continues Sunday nights on BBC One.

