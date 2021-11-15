ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele says relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul is first time she’s ‘loved’ herself

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGIrJ_0cwuIsdT00

Adele opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Rich Paul during a televised interview.

The singer participated in a sit-down conversation with Oprah Winfrey for an event titled One Night Only , which aired on CBS in the US on Sunday (14 November).

During the interview, Adele, 33, discussed the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki, but also shed light on her new relationship with sports agent Paul, 39.

It was the first time Adele has publicly discussed Paul since officially announcing their relationship via an Instagram photo in September.

“He’s just hilarious,” Adele said. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

She praised the “easiness” of their relationship and said that things have been “very smooth” to date.

Adele also said it’s the first time she’s “loved myself” as well as being the first time she has “been open to loving and being loved by someone else”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6u4R_0cwuIsdT00

“It’s just timing,” she added, stating: “But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Last year, Paul, who is the founder of the United Talent Agency (UTA)-affiliated Klutch Sports, was named the ninth “most powerful” sports agent in the world.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele also opened up about her relationship with her father , the pain of missing her son , Angelo, and comments that were made about her weight loss journey.

Adele divorced Konecki in March. The pair share custody of Angelo, who is nine.

The Independent

The Independent

