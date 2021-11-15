ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton’s Black Friday deal 2021: Save £300 on the bike+

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The countdown to Black Friday is on. As the biggest and best shopping event, you can benefit from huge discounts across everything from fashion and beauty to home appliances , tech , gaming and laptops .

The event happens the day after Thanksgiving and this year falls on Friday 26 November, so while it’s still less than two weeks away, some of our favourite retailers, including Amazon , Currys and Very , have kicked off their deals early.

But, they’re not the only ones launching things in advance, because we’ve just noticed that Peloton has dropped its Black Friday deals ahead of the big day too. So if one of its bikes was not a pandemic purchase of yours, now’s your chance to give your at-home gym an upgrade for less.

While the brand needs little introduction, for the uninitiated, it is a New York-based fitness company that has taken the world by storm thanks to its high-tech at-home spin bikes, which are loved by the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio.

And now for Black Friday, it has launched a rare sale that means you can get its latest Peloton bike+ for less. Read on for everything there is to know.

Peloton bike plus: Was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBIj1_0cwuIfPG00

With a £300 deduction for Black Friday, this is a deal you really won’t want to miss. If the whopping saving isn’t reason enough to take the plunge, the Peloton bike+ featured in our review of the best exercise bikes with our writer noting that the size of the screen has been increased from the predecessor, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”.

The brand has also “boosted the surround sound with a quality soundbar so you can be screamed at (sorry, motivated by) the instructors with ear munching volume and clarity”. The classes are where Peloton bikes really do stand out from the rest, they’re high in quality and intensity, and the upbeat instructors provide the perfect amount of motivation needed.

The resistance of the bike is adjusted using a knob on the bike, but as an advancement to the OG Peloton, the resistance “can automatically track the instructor’s resistance throughout an on-demand workout”, which our writer noted is “becoming a must-have feature for connected cycles”.

It’s rare for Peloton to do such a whopping deal, so if you’re looking to give your at-home gym an upgrade, now’s the time to do it. What’s more, from 1 November to 30 November, new members have access to a two month free trial of the Peloton app, which starts at £12.99.

