Dean Smith has been appointed as the new head coach of Norwich City.The former Aston Villa boss makes a swift return to the dugout following his departure from the Midlands club to succeed Daniel Farke at the Premier League’s bottom side.Here, we sift through Smith’s in-tray at Carrow Road.Change the moodAfter a dreadful start to the season, Norwich were clearly hoping a change of manager would bring fresh impetus after Farke’s four-and-a-half-year reign. While the success rate of clubs bringing in a new man mid-season to avoid relegation is varied, fresh voices can deliver a short-term bounce that can be...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO