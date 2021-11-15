mxHERO Announces Integration with Dropbox

Kaltura’s primary cloud provider, AWS, fuels the rapid growth of the Kaltura Video Experience Cloud. Today, Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud, announced that it is extending its longstanding work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its primary cloud provider to support its rapid growth, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services including compute, storage, network & content delivery, analytics, containers, and media services. As part of this announcement, Kaltura shares that it has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is able to co-sell with the AWS Sales organization to accelerate sales cycles and drive new business. Following its acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is building a go-to-market motion with AWS around key enterprise and public sector verticals in education, financial services, healthcare, and media & entertainment, and incorporating more native AWS data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) services into its platform.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO