mxHERO Announces Integration with Dropbox

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMxHERO integrates its unique cloud-based Mail2Cloud digital bridge to the Dropbox API providing a seamless way for customers to capture content from email. mxHERO, Inc., creator of the mxHERO Mail2Cloud digital bridge, announced an integration with Dropbox Inc. mxHERO integrated its unique cloud-based Mail2Cloud digital bridge to the Dropbox...

martechseries.com

Cheddar News

Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

PhunCoin by Phunware to Begin Trading

Phunware, Inc. , a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced it will begin processing initial issuances of PhunCoin (PHCN), which will be available for trading exclusively on Securitize, the first blockchain-enabled transfer agent registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Digital Envoy Announces New ‘Data for Impact’ Programme

New programme will work to leverage location data and provide affordable resources to non-profit and research-based organisations. Digital Envoy, the pioneer of IP intelligence and high-quality consent-based location data, today announced the launch of their data for good programme, Data for Impact. The programme aims to educate consumers about the realities and benefits of IP & geolocation data, reform the location data industry from the inside out and provide the advantages of location data to causes and organisations that otherwise might not have access to it.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TV3 First DAM Software to Support New Accessibility Metadata Properties

Tandem Vault’s TV3 application is the first Digital Asset Management (DAM) software to support the International Press Telecommunications Council’s (IPTC) new Alt Text (Accessibility) and Extended Description (Accessibility) metadata properties. On Oct. 27, the IPTC released the new version of its Photo Metadata Standard that includes these two new properties...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Marketing Automation#Information Security#Mxhero Inc#Dropbox Inc Mxhero#Vp#Business Development
martechseries.com

FileShadow Service Adds Email Archiving

FileShadow now archives email and attachments from multiple email accounts into its cloud file vault. In addition to connecting Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, local hard drives, and more, FileShadow collects email messages and attachments from Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Gmail, iCloud Mail, Yahoo! Mail, and generic IMAP servers into its cloud file archive. Those messages and attachments can be organized, searched and published, along with other files from other disparate storage locations.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

CasperLabs Partners with Fountainhead Technology Co. to Develop a Jade NFT Platform

CasperLabs will advance Fountainhead’s technology infrastructure and foster a digital economy for Jieyang’s jade industry. CasperLabs, a leading enterprise blockchain company, today announced a new partnership with Fountainhead Technology Co. (Fountainhead), a leading tech-consulting company. As partners, CasperLabs will work with Fountainhead to build an international jade NFT platform on the Casper Network.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lone Beacon and Aidentified Announce New Ai-Powered Data & Relationship Intelligence Partnership

Lone Beacon, one of Inc. 5000’s 2021 Fastest Growing Companies, is excited to announce its partnership with Aidentified, a leader in AI-powered prospecting as recognized by WealthMangement.com’s 2021 industry awards. Aidentified uniquely combines professional and household data to offer customers a 360º view of business prospects and the best path...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Aqfer Announces $11 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Resolve Growth Partners

Data Platform Provider to Accelerate Growth with New Hires and Enterprise Development. Aqfer, the next-generation marketing data platform solution, announced today it has completed the initial closing of its $11M Series A funding round. The investment is led by Resolve Growth Partners, a SaaS-focused growth equity firm that invests in software companies whose founders and mission align with their principles.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

LogicSource Announces New Capabilities to OneMarket Insights Data Analytics Platform

Procurement technology now offers supplier diversity enrichment, enhanced data visualization, advanced reporting capabilities and more. LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology, announced enhancements to its spend and data analytics platform, OneMarket Insights. The new enhancements empower procurement users with additional data enrichments, new visualization functionality and advanced reporting...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CafeMedia & Kargo Preferred Partnership Drives Higher Yield For Content Creators

Content creators experience significant incremental revenue employing Kargo differentiated creative formats within CafeMedia/AdThrive’s marketplace. CafeMedia, the leading digital advertising sales and technology company for more than 3,000 creators and independent publishers, and Kargo, the leader in mobile advertising, today announced a preferred partnership which brings Kargo’s full suite of exclusive, mobile-first ad technology to CafeMedia and AdThrive’s publishers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Workato Wins Best Integration Product for Product Managers in the 2021 Proddy Awards

Workato recognized as the top integration platform by Product School for its ability to embed into other products and enable connectivity to thousands of applications. Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, announced today that it has been awarded Best Integration Product at the 4th annual Proddy Awards. The Proddys, curated by Product School, are the gold standard awards for the product management community. They provide recognition for top digital products that offer the most value for product teams across several disciplines.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Kaltura Extends Longstanding Go-To-Market Relationship With AWS

Kaltura’s primary cloud provider, AWS, fuels the rapid growth of the Kaltura Video Experience Cloud. Today, Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud, announced that it is extending its longstanding work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its primary cloud provider to support its rapid growth, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services including compute, storage, network & content delivery, analytics, containers, and media services. As part of this announcement, Kaltura shares that it has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is able to co-sell with the AWS Sales organization to accelerate sales cycles and drive new business. Following its acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is building a go-to-market motion with AWS around key enterprise and public sector verticals in education, financial services, healthcare, and media & entertainment, and incorporating more native AWS data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) services into its platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ThreeFold and DigiCorp Labs Launch DigiThree Labs to Provide Secure and Private Metaverse-Ready Enterprise Solutions

Through the partnership, DigiThree will combine ThreeFold’s peer-to-peer technology and the vast benefits of the DigiByte blockchain to protect and elevate enterprises into the digital future. DigiThree, a collaboration between ThreeFold Tech and DigiCorp Labs that combines decentralized, sustainable ThreeFold technology with the eight-year battle-tested DigiByte blockchain, has announced today...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spectrm Becomes First Global WhatsApp Business Solution Provider for Conversational Commerce Automation

SPECTRM, the marketing platform businesses use to automate one to one conversations with consumers on messaging channels, announced it’s now a global WhatsApp Business solution provider. WhatsApp Business connects customers with brands in the end-to-end encrypted messaging app, enabling private, personal and real-time messaging experiences that build trust, drive sales and increase loyalty.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Gnani.ai’s Conversational AI Suite Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Gnani.ai’s cutting-edge Speech Analytics, Voice AI-led Virtual Assistant, and Voice Biometrics to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI and customer service automation today...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Aura Integrates Password Manager Into All-in-One Digital Security Application

New Password Manager feature allows users to automatically and securely store and save their passwords as they browse the web. Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security for consumers, announced it has integrated a password manager feature into its consumer security application. Aura’s Password Manager simplifies consumers’ online lives by taking the headache out of memorizing and accessing usernames and passwords.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Social Audio Platform Walkie-Talkie Raises $3.25M

#1 Ranked Social Networking App of Generation Z Surpasses 20M Downloads Fueled by Sky-High Engagement Metrics and 100% Organic Growth. Picslo Corp. has announced a funding round of $3.25 million led by Heroic Ventures and followed by additional investments from TI Platform Ventures, LDV Partners, Partech, Diaspora Ventures, Breega, and Kima Ventures. Leader of one of the world’s fastest-growing audio communities, Picslo is the developer of Walkie-talkie, a popular audio-based social media app aimed at Generation Z.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

commercetools Acquires the Leading Composable Frontend Platform Frontastic

First acquisition post Series C funding will help merchants accelerate move to modern commerce. commercetools, the pioneer of the headless commerce movement, today announced the acquisition of Frontastic, makers of the Composable Frontend Platform that allows brands and retailers to create outstanding shopping experiences across multiple channels. The acquisition comes after commercetools announced its Series C funding round in September as the company focuses on broadening the reach of its game-changing commerce technology for creating differentiated user experiences.
ECONOMY

