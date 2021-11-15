Origin Launches Industry-First Native CTV Content Solution, Origin Slate, to Solve Growing Problem of Viewer Churn and Higher Streaming Costs

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO