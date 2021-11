ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Intense bodycam footage shows Atlanta police officers struggling to save a man from a burning car last weekend. The driver and the officers who saved his life recalled the horrific chain of events that ultimately led to his rescue. Twenty-six-year-old Jalyn Turner is counting his blessings days after he nearly lost his life in this fiery crash. He says he is looking forward to thanking the officers who saved him in person. “I just remember me driving, and next thing I know, I wake up in an ambulance, so I had no idea I was...

