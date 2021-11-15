ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Duchess of Cornwall backs Women’s Institute campaign to end violence against women

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGTzH_0cwuDNbf00

The Duchess of Cornwall has praised a campaign by the Women ’s Institute (WI) which aims to raise awareness of violence against women.

The community-based organisation, which serves women in the UK , Canada , South Africa and New Zealand, launched its campaign in 2016.

Camilla thanked WI for its efforts in a letter published in the latest edition of its magazine, WI Life .

“To all of you – and to every single WI member across England, Wales and the islands who has supported women’s refuges – thank you. You will never know how many lives you have, quite literally, saved,” Camilla said.

In November 2020, a Femicide Census report found that a woman is killed by a man in the UK every three days – a statistic that has remained unchanged for 10 years.

According to Counting Dead Women , a project that tracks femicide in the UK, there are at least 122 cases of women who have been killed by men (or where a man is the principal suspect) so far in 2021.

“Two women are killed every week by a current or former partner in England and Wales,” Camilla wrote in the letter.

“This tragic statistic has not altered in several decades. Thousands of lives have been lost.”

According to domestic violence charity Refuge , one in four women in the UK experience domestic violence at some point in their lifetime.

“Countless more have had to leave their homes and one in four women across the UK continue to live with abuse,” Camilla said.

“This is particularly in our minds as we approach Christmas, when rates of domestic violence rise significantly, but with abusive partners at home more it can be harder to call for help.”

Camilla also touched on some of the complex issues surrounding violence against women, including economic abuse, online and offline stalking, harassment and coercive control.

“As our knowledge of different types of abuse increases, so must our efforts to raise awareness to empower victims to recognise the signs and to seek help,” she said.

In 2015, the UK government amended the Serious Crime Act to make controlling or coercive behaviour during a relationship between intimate partners, former partners who still live together, and family members a criminal offence.

“The terrible events of this year have reinforced how far we have still to go before our homes and public spaces are truly safe for women,” Ann Jones, chairwoman of the National Federation of Women’s Institute said.

“WI members across the country are determined to redouble their efforts to make sure that all women and girls can live the lives they choose, free from the fear of abuse.”

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Big oil is making violence against Native women worse, COP26 protesters say

GLASGOW, Scotland - Throughout the last week and a half, Indigenous peoples from around the world have been leading protests at the COP26 climate summit. On Tuesday, their aim was specific: They staged a memorial to draw attention to the connection between the oil and mining industries and the ongoing violence toward Indigenous women and queer, transgender and two-spirit people.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

U.S. yet to tackle crisis of violence against indigenous women: report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States has yet to deal adequately with the crisis of the vast numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the country, U.S. Bangor Daily News reported. According to the daily from the U.S. state of Maine, more than 1.5 million...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violence Against Women#Domestic Violence#Duchess Of Cornwall#The Duchess#Uk#The Women S Institute#Wi Life#Femicide Census
The Independent

Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with leaders. Egypt is set to host the COP27 climate change conference next year. The prince of Wales and the duchess of Cornwall also visited famous archaeological, religious and historical sites in the two countries. On Friday, Charles visited a facility for entrepreneurs in downtown Cairo while Camilla stopped at an equestrian hospital....
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Marchers across France decry violence against women

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Beekeeping ‘breaks connection with trauma’ for refugees, says charity founder

A charity founder and Syrian refugee has said beekeeping helps refugees to “break connection with any trauma”.Ali Alzein started Bees & Refugees to save the native British black bee from extinction as well as foster “a sense of belonging in the UK’s refugee communities” by providing therapeutic workshops and a Build-Your-Own-Beehive project.“(With beekeeping) you’re looking at something so different from anything that you’ve seen... I think that breaks the connection with any trauma that you’ve had in the past,” the 36-year-old told the PA news agency.Mr Alzein said the benefits of beekeeping help to settle refugees and asylum seekers in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
TheConversationAU

In Australian media, women's voices are still not heard

The Women’s Leadership Institute Australia (WLIA) recently released its 2021 Women for Media Report, which I co-authored with academic and journalist Jenna Price. We analysed just over 60,000 print and online news articles published in May 2021. We also interviewed leading figures in news organisations. We found that, despite the presence of more women in journalism, men’s voices continue to dominate the media landscape. This is visible, for example, in the much greater frequency with which men’s words appear in print as quoted testimony. Of the quotes cited in the articles we analysed, 69% were attributed to men compared to 31%...
JOURNALISM
The Independent

UK government faces criticism over high-speed rail revisions

The British government came under fire Thursday for scrapping a long-planned high-speed rail line to the northern English city of Leeds as part of a package of revisions that reduces costs by tens of billions of pounds.Critics argue that the scaling back of plans will leave many parts of northern England at an economic disadvantage, and runs against Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson s stated ambition to “level-up” the country, by spreading prosperity away from London and other wealthy parts of southern England.In an announcement to lawmakers, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the planned extension of the new high-speed...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Camilla visits Cairo donkey hospital during Egypt visit

The Duchess of Cornwall visited the Brooke Veterinary Hospital in Cairo on Friday, on the final day of her tour of Egypt with her husband, the Prince of Wales. Camilla, 74, was seen stroking donkeys during the trip of the refurbished hospital, which she officially opened. The royal last visited the hospital in 2006, when she accepted the role of president of the hospital.
PETS
The Independent

Queen marks first wedding anniversary without Duke of Edinburgh

This weekend marks the Queen’s first wedding anniversary without the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April aged 99.On Saturday, 20 November, the couple would have celebrated 74 years of marriage since they wed at Westminster Abbey in 1947.Prince Philip’s funeral was held on 17 April at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle under coronavirus restrictions.During the socially distanced ceremony, the Queen was pictured sitting alone as she mourned.Earlier this week the Queen described the pandemic as a time of “anxiety, grief and weariness”, in an address delivered to the national assembly of the Church of England. Her youngest...
U.K.
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Upcoming Trip to America Has Huge Implications For Meghan & Harry

While the Cambridges and the Sussexes have been going about their royal duties and philanthropic endeavors like business as usual, there still seems to be some lingering tension between the two royal couples. But with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming 2022 trip to America for the continuation of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize, there’s a new opportunity for them to reconnect with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — should they choose to take it. The details of William and Kate’s trip will tell us a great deal about the current state of their relationship with the Sussexes, and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Prince Charles Carried an ‘Enormous Burden’ Amid Princess Diana’s Death, Royal Expert Says

In the wake of Princess Diana’s tragic death, her ex-husband, Prince Charles, had tough decisions to make as a royal amid his own grieving process. “I think by the end of Diana’s journey, I see [Charles] as grief-stricken,” royal expert Matt Robins exclusively shared with Us Weekly while promoting CNN Original’s Diana six-part documentary series. “I see him as somebody who carried an enormous burden through her death and her funeral, somebody [who] has to make impossible decisions.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

344K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy