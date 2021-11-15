ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Faces Its Biggest Delta Variant Outbreak As Covid Cases Surge In Northeastern City

By Siladitya Ray
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities in China are battling the country’s biggest-ever delta variant outbreak, forcing the introduction of tough quarantine measures in the northeastern city of Dalian, as the region reported 32 new cases in the previous 24 hours. Key Facts. According to the Chinese National Health Commission, 32 new locally acquired...

www.forbes.com

