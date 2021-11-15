ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European shares slip as lockdown worries, miners drag

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - European shares kicked off the week on a tepid note as investors fretted over the possibility of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, while miners were hit the most following a tumble in metal prices after China promised to “phase down” coal at the COP26 summit.

The STOXX 600 index was flat, weighed down by a 1% drop in miners as iron ore and metal prices tumbled.

Observers at the U.N. climate talks got a bit nervous on Saturday when representatives of the United States and the EU went into a meeting with their counterparts from China and India to discuss some of the deal’s language around “phasing out” coal. {MET/L]

UK-listed miners Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were down between 0.9% and 1.3%.

Adding to the caution, Austria became the first European country to reinstate a fresh lockdown, placing millions of unvaccinated people under restrictions amid record-level infection rates.

Shares of Philips, which is recalling ventilators due to use of parts containing a potentially hazardous foam, slid 8.5% after the medical equipment maker announced it was in dicussions with U.S. regulators following a new inspection of one of its facilities.

Airbus jumped 2.6% after it got a multi-billion-dollar order for 255 single-aisle A321neo passenger jets from private-equity firm Indigo Partners’ portfolio airlines. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Saturday said it was fining companies including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com for failing to declare 43 deals that date as far back as 2012 to authorities, saying that they violated anti-monopoly legislation. Enterprises involved in the cases would be fined 500,000...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Miners#Stoxx#U N#Met L#Anglo American#Philips#Indigo Partners
Reuters

China's detailed Oct trade data delayed

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs had not released detailed commodities trade data for October on its online database as of 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Saturday, Nov. 20, the scheduled release date. It was not immediately clear when customs would publish the data,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). On Friday,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States. However, Japan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Guardian

Europe’s Covid wave shows jab uptake in UK is ‘critical’, Sage member says

The surge in coronavirus infections across Europe shows the “critical” need for people in the UK to get vaccinated, a government scientific adviser has said. Prof John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told Sky News that the rise in cases on the continent underlined “how quickly things can go wrong”. He pointed out that there were still “many millions” across the UK who were still not fully vaccinated, while some have not had any Covid shots at all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

European stocks rollover as rising Covid cases prompt new lockdown

European stocks have been altogether more resilient this week, with the DAX and CAC40 once again setting new record highs today, however we have slid back heading into the close, after US markets rolled back after initially opening in positive territory. Talk of tighter covid restrictions being rolled out incrementally...
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks slammed by lockdown fears, end six-week rally

(Reuters) -European stocks ended in the red on Friday, clocking their first weekly decline in seven weeks on concerns over the economic damage from fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in the region that hammered cyclical sectors such as banks and automakers. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% after hovering near record...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stocks, Euro Retreat On Austria Lockdown

European stock markets fell Friday and the euro slumped as Austria announced a new strict lockdown to try to curb surging Covid cases, triggering heavy losses for oil prices. The lockdown in Austria will begin Monday and vaccination against Covid-19 in the eurozone country will become mandatory from February, said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

USD/JPY takes a dive as Austria lockdown reignites pandemic fears

USD/JPY plunges from 114.50 to a low of 113.90 on the day. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. We're starting to see a classic case of risk aversion sweep across markets as European indices have erased gains on the day while in FX, the dollar and yen are broadly bid with bond yields tumbling across the board as well.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

European Stocks Turn Sharply Lower as Lockdown Rears Its Ugly Head

Investing.com -- The sell-off in European stock markets accelerated mid-morning Friday as Covid-19-related lockdowns returned to the continent, setting the stage for another potential economic contraction over the winter. Austria said it will reimpose a nationwide lockdown and will also introduce mandatory vaccination from February, in an effort to stem...
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX hits one-week low as oil slides on European lockdown fears

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks fell to one-week low on Friday weighed by energy shares after oil prices slumped as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow an economic recovery. At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) fell about 0.3%...
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 e-minis slip; European Covid cases rise

Nov 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 E-MINIS SLIP; EUROPEAN COVID CASES RISE (0900 EST/1400 GMT) S&P 500 and Dow index futures are lower early on Friday, with...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

COVID-19 lockdown fears trigger European bond rally

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields slumped on Friday and Germany's entire yield curve fell into negative territory for the first time since August after Austria announced it would become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown,. The market anguish was exacerbated by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy