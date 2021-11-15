ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Safa to launch complaint over Ghana penalty - Motlanthe

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Stars progressed to the final round of the qualification process courtesy of a goal scored by their skipper. Safa will launch an official complaint to Fifa and Caf over the conduct of referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the World Cup qualifier on Sunday. A penalty from Andre...

www.goal.com

Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Partey headache hits Ghana ahead of Ethiopia and South Africa showdowns

The Arsenal man could be missing when the Black Stars line up against the Walias and Bafana. Ghana face uncertainty about the availability of midfield dynamo Thomas Partey for their crucial upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Ethiopia and South Africa, as the player has had to sit out Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
