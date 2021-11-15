2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Safa to launch complaint over Ghana penalty - Motlanthe

One of the lowest moments of Gregg Berhalter’s almost three-year tenure as coach of the U.S men’s national team was a 3-0 home loss to Mexico in September 2019. The lopsided defeat came on the heels of another to El Tri just two months earlier in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The second one was a mere friendly, but it was ugly. On a bumpy temporary grass field laid atop the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium, the USMNT made several unforced errors while moving the ball out from its own goal, gifting its fiercest rival an embarrassing rout. It left fans and pundits alike wondering if Berhalter was the man to lead the U.S back to the World Cup after the U.S. missed out for the first time in a generation in 2018.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO