Japan stimulus plan urges promotion of chip, vaccine production -draft

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan will promote the establishment of production bases for semiconductors, COVID-19 vaccines and drugs as part of the upcoming economic stimulus that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce on Friday, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed.

The stimulus plan also urges the government and the central bank to share a strong sense of urgency while maintaining an appropriate mix of monetary and fiscal policies, the draft said. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Fumio Kishida
#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Bill
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

