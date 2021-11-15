ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Column: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers

Myhighplains.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle at Green Bay was never going to live up to the hype, and really how could it? Karma intervenes in pro wrestling all the time, sure, but rarely in the NFL and almost never in the middle of the regular season. So those who hoped to see Aaron...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay Packers fans are pretty worried about Aaron Rodgers right now. Rodgers returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but was pretty rusty. He threw for 292 yards, but without a touchdown and with one pick in a 17-0 Packers win. The Packers removed Rodgers from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers says there’s a “slight chance” he doesn’t play Sunday, wants to move on from vaccination talk

If you wanted headlines from Aaron Rodgers’ Tuesday show with Pat McAfee and his former teammate A.J. Hawk, you’re severely disappointed. The Packers quarterback came in with a very different tone than when he hopped on the show on Friday and suggested that the vaccines for the coronavirus may cause infertility, among other things that led to his endorsement with Prevea Health to fold.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Howard Stern Takes Aim At Aaron Rodgers, Wants Him Gone From NFL

Aaron Rodgers caused quite the controversy this past week as he tested positive for COVID-19. At first, it didn't seem like a big deal although it ultimately became one due to the fact that it was revealed that Rodgers had lied about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a truly low moment in his career and it was only made worse when he came back and decided to claim that the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" would end up coming after him.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Karma#American Football#Packers
The Ringer

Aaron Rodgers and the Sportswriters

Bryan and David break down the news that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and discuss the media’s fascination with Rodgers as a media figure (7:33). Then, they unpack Tucker Carlson’s new documentary, Patriot Purge, about the January 6 Capitol insurrection (32:14). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
NFL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Column: Aaron Rodgers becoming a comedian’s patient not very funny

What if I told you Roger Staubach went to George Carlin for help with a sore shoulder. You know, the whole league and Cowboys team docs were behind one treatment, one all the data and experts confirmed would make it unlikely he’d ever suffer a sore shoulder again and should he, well, there was just about no chance it would kill him.
NFL
Fox11online.com

Prevea and Aaron Rodgers end partnership

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Prevea Health has announced its partnership with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has ended, effective Saturday. Rodgers had been a partner with Prevea since 2012, and supporting the health care provider's health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin in that time. Prevea Health's statement continued:. "Prevea Health remains...
NFL
milwaukeerecord.com

Aaron Rodgers takes responsibility for “misleading” comments, stands by other comments, wants to move on

Last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to address the whole “tested positive for COVID-19 and lied about being vaccinated” thing. Rodgers used the opportunity to complain about the “woke mob” and “cancel culture,” boast about “doing his own research,” lob the perennial “If the vaccine is so great, why can vaccinated people still get COVID?” question, and actually say out loud that he had taken medical advice from—you guessed it—Joe Rogan. Oh, and he admitted to taking ivermectin and he paraphrased Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. You can read it all HERE, and/or watch it below:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Aaron Rodgers Tries to Explain Himself

It’s been a wild week for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which led the team to sign Blake Bortles because Rodgers’ positive test also took down a backup and dragged him into protocols. The whole thing also put the NFL in a position to investigate whether Green Bay was properly enforcing the league’s health and safety protocols, since Rodgers was unvaccinated (despite seeming to claim the opposite earlier in the offseason).
NFL
FanSided

Will Aaron Rodgers play in Week 10?

Will Aaron Rodgers be eligible to return to the Green Bay Packers for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks?. The Green Bay Packers seemingly had all of the momentum in the NFC after handing the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season in Week 8. Said momentum was halted after the team ruled out quarterback Aaron Rodgers for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for COVID-19. It was confirmed that Rodgers is unvaccinated.
NFL
The New Yorker

The Selfish Individualism of Aaron Rodgers

On April 12, 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Ralph Abernathy set out from the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, in Birmingham, Alabama, and marched into a police wagon. For about a week, King had been leading nonviolent protests against segregation and the city’s terrible history of racism—frequent bombings of Black homes and churches, rampant police brutality, the degrading conditions and unjust treatment of Black citizens. There were sit-ins at the library and kneel-ins at church; there was a march to register voters. After a few days, the city obtained an injunction against the protests. King knew that he had to risk prison to press the point. On April 16th, in solitary confinement, he wrote a letter in which he described unjust laws as those that the majority imposes on the minority but does not apply to itself. “One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws,” King wrote. “Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy