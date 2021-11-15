Column: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers

On April 12, 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Ralph Abernathy set out from the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, in Birmingham, Alabama, and marched into a police wagon. For about a week, King had been leading nonviolent protests against segregation and the city’s terrible history of racism—frequent bombings of Black homes and churches, rampant police brutality, the degrading conditions and unjust treatment of Black citizens. There were sit-ins at the library and kneel-ins at church; there was a march to register voters. After a few days, the city obtained an injunction against the protests. King knew that he had to risk prison to press the point. On April 16th, in solitary confinement, he wrote a letter in which he described unjust laws as those that the majority imposes on the minority but does not apply to itself. “One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws,” King wrote. “Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
