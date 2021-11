Francesco Rumo is a Swiss DJ/producer who is known as Fenox. This rising artist had a strong interest in electronic music from a very young age. After saving up for his own studio equipment, Fenox began creating music at the age of 26. After releasing impressive music on various labels, Fenox gained the attention of Switzerland’s biggest music imprint, Sirup Music (headed by fellow countryman and top progressive house producer EDX). Even with COVID-19 still going around, Fenox still produced and released wonderful tracks, especially ‘High Together‘ in August and ‘Losing Control‘ in September. Here is One EDM’s exclusive interview with Fenox, the producer who may one day take the global house music scene by storm.

