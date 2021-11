MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Hwasa will be on next week’s episode of “Amazing Saturday”!. In the preview released by tvN, Hwasa is introduced as the queen of performances, impressing the cast with her charisma and dancing. They are a little taken aback when she isn’t afraid to go for bold choices in guessing lyrics but she goes forward without looking back. Moonbyul names Hanhae as her “teacher” and goes so far as to say, “I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without him.” Hanhae is proud of his “student,” but the studio is thrown for a loop when Moonbyul suddenly starts shedding tears. Kim Dong Hyun starts crying along too, so SHINee’s Key pretends to cry as well.

