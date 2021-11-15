ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GowFe_0cwu3pLG00

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and other people involved in transporting migrants to Belarus, the bloc's top diplomat told reporters on Monday.

Arriving at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Borrell said he had told the Belarusian foreign minister over the weekend that the situation at the border to the EU was completely unacceptable and that humanitarian help was needed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU executive probes whether Poland, Hungary should get EU money

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget because of problems with corruption and the rule of law. Commission documents on Saturday showed letters were sent to Warsaw and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

WARSAW/BIALYSTOK, Poland, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has escalated into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Brussels#The European Union#Belarusian
Reuters

No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). On Friday,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said Saturday that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union's eastern frontier. Smaller groups of people are trying to cross the border in many places."
IMMIGRATION
nsjonline.com

EU to add airlines to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

BRUSSELS — The European Union ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing Monday to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using migrants, as tensions mounted on the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) – France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

Belarus Denies Engineering Migrant Crisis as EU Strikes a Tough Tone on Sanctions

Thousands of migrants, many from Syria, Yemen and Iraq, have been gathered at the border in freezing temperatures for several weeks. Belarus has been accused of allowing the crisis to escalate in a bid to undermine EU security and in retaliation to the bloc's backing of the country's opposition, an allegation Minsk strenuously denies.
IMMIGRATION
Shropshire Star

EU set to expand Belarus sanctions list amid borders row

The EU says Alexander Lukashenko’s regime has invited migrants to Minsk with the aim of helping them cross borders to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. European Union foreign ministers are expected to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” on the bloc by president Alexander Lukashenko.
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. "The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko....
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy