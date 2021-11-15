ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment, Tourism, Energy, Foreign Ministries Join Fight Against Emirati Oil Pipeline Deal

By David Israel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Blue&White) said on Sunday that he opposes the Trans-Israel Pipeline (in Hebrew: Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline) deal to transport Emirati oil from the Gulf of Eilat to Ashkelon. The position of the Tourism Ministry that was submitted to the State Attorney’s Office following a petition to the High Court...

#Nis#Emirati#Blue White#The Tourism Ministry#The High Court Of Justice#Israeli#Uae#Egyptian#Ynet#The Trans Israel Pipeline#The Ministry Of Tourism#The Ministry Of Energy
