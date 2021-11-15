INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to Shell scrapping dual share structure

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure, it said on Monday.

MARKET REACTION: Shares in Royal Dutch Shell rose 1.8% in early European trade after the announcement.

STEF BLOK, DUTCH ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND CLIMATE MINISTER.

“We are in a dialogue with the management of Shell over the consequences of this plan for jobs, crucial investment decisions and sustainability.”

ADAM MATTHEWS, CHIEF RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT OFFICER, CHURCH OF ENGLAND PENSIONS BOARD

“If this decision will enable the company to be more agile in order to execute its transition to net zero, then it should be viewed positively. We would be keen to understand how this will drive a more ambitious transition in line with the steps the company still need to take as we outlined in our statement at Shell’s AGM.”

KWASI KWARTENG, BRITISH BUSINESS MINISTER

“Welcome news Shell is proposing to relocate its Group HQ to the United Kingdom as part of their plans to accelerate the transition to clean energy.” (Compiled by Reuters markets and commodities teams; Editing by Toby Chopra)