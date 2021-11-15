UAE energy minister expects oil supply surplus as early as Q1 2022

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that he expected an oil supply surplus in the first quarter of 2022, ruling out the possibility of oil prices reaching $100 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies - collectively known as OPEC+ - will look at fundamentals to determine the pace of output increases, Mazrouei added.

