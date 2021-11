Perhaps Fujifilm’s most polarising lens to date, in the sense of getting emotions flowing, not cutting out specific types of light, would be the XF35mmF1.4. It fuels the fanboyism of those who put its ‘magic’ rendering on a pedestal and the ire of those who simply want a technically perfect rendering. On top of that, its focusing motors have been roasted as being noisy and slow. Fujifilm has attempted to address all of these issues through the release of their brand new XF33mmF1.4. But how does it hold up in the eyes of someone who has been in love with the XF35mmF1.4 for the last eight years? Let’s find out!

