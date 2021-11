Sara Davies has become the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from this series of Strictly Come Dancing.The Dragon’s Den entrepreneur was ejected from the competition along with professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec, following a dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin.Ramsay had previously escaped elimination after featuring in the dance-off last week, where she beat Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.However, this week, Davies and Skorjanec’s performance – of an Argentinian tango set to “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand – failed to win the backing of the judges, who voted unanimously for...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO