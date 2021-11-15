ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Pumped For Naomi Osaka's Return To Tennis

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if Naomi Osaka's return to tennis means more competition for Serena Williams ... the G.O.A.T. tells TMZ Sports she's still stoked for the 24-year-old's comeback!!!. "Oh my goodness," the tennis legend said out in Beverly Hills. "It's gonna be amazing. I can't wait." Osaka has...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams leaves fans speechless in gorgeous fitted dress

Serena Williams sent her fans into a tailspin by posing inside her incredible home in a curve-hugging dress. The tennis star looked beautiful as she confidently stood with her hand on her hip while highlighting her hourglass figure in the form-fitting frock, which featured long sleeves and hit just above her knee.
TENNIS
Popculture

Venus and Serena Williams Open up About Seeing Their Late Sister Yetunde Portrayed in 'King Richard'

King Richard will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The film, which is about Venus and Serena Williams, takes a look at their entire family, including their older sister Yetunde Price who was murdered in 2003. The Williams family appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the film and reacted to seeing Price being portrayed by actress Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew.
TENNIS
thesource.com

Naomi Osaka is Joining The VS Collective to Drive Positive Change Amongst Women

Professional tennis player and advocate Naomi Osaka is joining the Victoria’s Secret VS Collective an ever-growing group of trailblazing partners who share a common passion to drive positive change.​ “After learning and understanding about VS’s vision for the Collective, I was inspired to join these amazing women,” Osaka told WWD exclusively. “I remember going into [Victoria’s Secret] stores when I was a kid and wondering why none of the women on the wall looked like me. Now, as a collective, we can inspire the next generation from all different backgrounds, cultures, and sizes. That represents such progress to me.”The four-time Grand Slam winner is joining an initiative that includes a long line of women from diverse backgrounds including actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra; and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser just to name a few who all share their stories, collaborations, business partnerships, and cause-related projects. Osaka’s first role with VS Collective (who has also done collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Nike, launched her own skincare line, Kinlo, and recently joined Lebron James and Drake in investing in a Sports Tech firm StatusPRO) is as a guest ton Victoria’s Secret’s new podcast ‘VS Voices’ talking about everything from her mental health, her role models Kobe Bryant and Serena Williams and how women have to bear the pressures of double standards. “I enjoy [the fashion collaborations],” Osaka said on the podcast. “Because I feel, like, I grew up playing tennis and there are so many fields that I don’t have that much knowledge of and it’s just interesting to be able to interact with everyone [in retail and beauty] who is, like, at the top of their field,” she says in a statement. Victoria’s Secret has been under a lot of scrutiny for its representation of women in the past the company’s comeback strategy and mission are to be the worlds leading advocate for women. Creating lifelong relations with women, reflecting their journey and their community.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
Brenham Banner-Press

Serena Williams: My daughter perfers piano over tennis

Serena William’s daughter is more interested in piano than tennis. The 40-year-old tennis superstar has admitted her daughter Olympia, four, might not follow in her footsteps to become the next big name in tennis – because the tot seems much more interested in a music career. Serena said: “She likes...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#Australian
firstsportz.com

“Back On Court” Naomi Osaka ready to defend her Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka announced on social media on Friday that she is “back” on the tennis court after a heart-breaking US Open departure two months ago and declaring that she was taking a break from competitive tennis. The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan recently shared two images of herself on the court with a racket, one of which showed her in training gear.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Naomi Osaka speaks about the 2018 US Open Final, calls the treatment of Serena Williams “double standards”

Four-time grand slam champion and former world no. 1 Naomi Osaka has recently announced her new collaboration. The 24-year-old will join hands with Victoria’s Secret, for their VS Collective initiative. This venture is an effort by the retail giant to showcase diversity and inclusion. Naomi Osaka is the latest to join the campaign, which includes high-profile names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eileen Gu.
TENNIS
sportspromedia.com

LeBron James and Naomi Osaka invest in StatusPro

James’ business partner Maverick Carter and investment advisor Paul Wachter also join as strategic investors. StatusPro combines data with AR and VR to provide training and gaming products. Technology currently used by multiple NFL and NCAA teams. Sports technology and gaming company StatusPro has announced a list of new high-profile...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Naomi Osaka Is the Latest to Join Victoria’s Secret's "VS Collective" Rebrand

Naomi Osaka has just taken to Instagram to announce that she will be joining Victoria’s Secret as an ambassador — taking part in the American beauty retailer’s ongoing rebrand. “Very excited and proud to join an incredible group of women. Wouldn’t have thought this was possible as a child and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

Serena Williams latest tennis great to ask: Where is Peng Shuai?

Serena Williams said Thursday she's "devastated and shocked" about the continued public absence of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, adding her powerful voice to a growing international outcry. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai has been gaining steam in recent days, with former women's No. 1 Naomi Osaka and current men's No. 1...
TENNIS
Popculture

Naomi Osaka's Big Career Update Has Fans Cheering Her On

Naomi Osaka is making a comeback. Last week, the tennis superstar took to Twitter to share photos of her on the tennis court, indicating her return after taking two months off. After losing in the US Open, Osaka said she was taking a break from tennis after an emotional year.
TENNIS
Popculture

Naomi Osaka Recently Received a Prestigious Award

Naomi Osaka was honored last month alongside Olympic runner Alyson Felix and U.S. Women's Volleyball player Jordan Larson by the Women's Sports Foundation. Larson and Felix earned the Sportswomen of the Year title while the tennis standout was awarded the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award. "I got the courage to speak out, growing up and seeing all the people around me doing amazing things and not having any fear and standing up for what they believe in," Osaka told press at the event, according to Tennis World USA.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy