Mark Borowiecki of the Nashville Predators will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety Sunday for a terrible knee-on-knee hit on the Arizona Coyotes Dmitrij Jaskin. With just over seven minutes left in the first period of the game Saturday night, Borowiecki drilled Jaskin with a clear knee that left Jaskin on the ice writhing in pain. Borowiecki would be ejected from the game, but not before fighting and dropping Antoine Roussel.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO