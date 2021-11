Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton blamed his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas for letting Max Verstappen pass them at the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Red Bull racer Verstappen, who started second on the grid in Mexico, went on to win the race and went clear of Hamilton by 19 points in the drivers' championship of F1 2021. The Dutchman, who is aiming to deny Hamilton a record eighth drivers' title, now has won nine races this season with four races and a total of 107 points remaining.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO