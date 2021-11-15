ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroworld Death Total Rises To 10 After 9-Year-Old Injured At Festival Passes Away

By Brandon Caldwell
Ezra Blount , a 9-year-old boy who was on life support after he was injured at Astroworld Festival on November 5, has died according to his family.

Blount was excited to go to the festival last Friday, his father Treston told ABC13 . The young Travis Scott fan was on his dad’s shoulders watching Scott’s headlining set. The two stayed near the back of the crowd because Treston thought it would be calmer. However, when Scott took the stage, the people behind them began pushing forward. Treston lost consciousness during the surge and Ezra fell to the ground, trampled by concertgoers.

When Treston regained consciousness, he couldn’t find Ezra. He went to on-site medic tents and several hospitals looking for his son. Ultimately after filing a police report, he received a message from an officer about Ezra’s whereabouts. He was hospitalized, with his brain swollen, his major organs damaged and he was on life support.

Ezra’s death brings the death toll from the concert to 10. Eight of those victims, John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patino, 21; Jake Jurinek, 20; Axel Acosta, 21; Danish Baig, 27; Rudy Peña, 23; and Madison Dubiski, 23 were pronounced dead the night of the concert. A ninth victim, Bharti Shahani , died on Wednesday.

Funerals have begun being held for the victims as mounting lawsuits continue in the wake of the tragedy.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

