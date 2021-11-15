ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man charged in Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting that injured deputy

WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been injured and a suspect has been charged after a shooting Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Hammett and Victor streets, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were patrolling near a site under construction, when they came upon a suspicious vehicle.

Soon after, deputies said an officer-involved shooting took place.

A Greenville County deputy was shot and transported to the hospital, where he is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office. At least one deputy fired at the shooter, however that person was not hit.

The shooter was detained near the incident location. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz, of Greenville. He faces three charges for attempted murder, due to there being three deputies present during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

SLED is investigating and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a separate internal investigation.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

