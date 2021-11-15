ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tagging up Turf

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Tagging up Turf, the first mission given to you by Sweet. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch....

Demon Turf review

Although we don’t often get a lot of them, 2021 has been a great year for 3D platformers. Whether you wanted the comfort of a Mario remake or the excitement of a brand new Psychonauts, this year has had something for every fan of jumping and collecting. A late addition to this selection comes in the form of Demon Turf, which separates itself from the pack with completely 2D characters.
Gangs and Turf Wars

Hello and welcome to the Guide and walkthrough for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Here we’ll list everything you’ll need to know about the Gang and Turf Wars, as well as when you should start doing them. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
Idlewood Tag 1

This page details exactly how to find the Gang Tag, Idlewood Tag 1 in GTA: San Andreas. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
How to Get Jirachi

Rare mythical Pokemon like Jirachi and Mew will be gifted to you in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for having particular save files on your Nintendo Switch. To get Jirachi specifically, you would need to play one of the more recent Pokemon games on your Switch. How to Get Jirachi...
Walkthrough Part 16: Lost Tower - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 16 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Lost Tower. 00:00 Lost Tower 02:50 Oval Stone 03:00 Bag of Stardust 10:30 TM27 Low Sweep 12:35 TM96 Strength 13:00 Cleanse Tag For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
Walkthrough Part 2: Route 202, Jubilife City - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 2 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Route 202 and Jubilife City. 00:00 Route 201 01:01 Route 202 11:40 Jubilife City 12:50 Trainer's School 21:20 Old Rod 21:40 Quick Claw 22:30 Poketch For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
Walkthrough Part 3: Route 203, Oreburgh Gate - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 3 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Route 203 and Oreburgh Gate. 00:00 Route 203 00:20 Rival battle 15:00 Oreburgh Gate 15:20 TM98 Rock Smash For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
Valley Windworks & Route 205

This Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Walkthrough for Route 205 includes the Pokemon, items, and battles you'll encounter in these areas. Valley Windworks and Route 205 are both located east of Floaroma Town. Valley Windworks and Route 205 Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokemon Method Rarity. Bidoof...
Walkthrough Part 14: Hearthome, Amity Square - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 14 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Hearthome and Amity Square. 00:00 Route 208 00:20 Hearthome 01:01 Contest Hall 03:20 Rival Battle 06:15 Egg 06:30 Pokemon Fan Club 09:25 Poffin House 10:00 Amity Square For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
Walkthrough Part 1: Twinleaf Town, Sandgem Town - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 1 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Twinleaf Town and Sandgem Town. 00:00 Game Start 02:15 Home 03:58 Twinleaf Town 04:20 Barry's House 06:10 Route 201 06:20 Verity Lake 08:00 Choose Starter Pokemon 11:30 Home 12:30 Route 201 13:20 Sandgem Town 18:00 Home For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
Walkthrough Part 10: Team Galactic Eterna Building - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 10 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Team Galactic Eterna Building. 00:00 Eterna City 00:40 Team Galactic Eterna Building 08:00 Commander Jupiter 12:10 Bike Shop For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
GTA Trilogy Remasters to Be Patched, First Update Coming Within Days

Rockstar Games has announced that it will be taking steps to improve the quality of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition starting with the first Title Update which will be released in the coming days. In a new blog post, Rockstar says that "The updated versions of...
Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. WB’s 2D fighter joins the increasingly crowded genre that’s seen games like Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Stars try to stake their claim as the best license-based platform fighter on the market. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, the feature is far from a guarantee in the genre.
T-Bone Mendez

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of T-Bone Mendez, the second mission given to you by Jizzy. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Remember that...
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Floaroma Town is a small, flower-filled place located in the southwest Sinnoh Region. It can be reached by following Route 204. This Pokemon BDSP Floaroma Town walkthrough will cover all the items of interest you'll come across as you explore the town. Floaroma Town Items in Brilliant Diamond and Shining...
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

Minecraft can be a daunting game to beginners. Not only was the game massive when it launched in 2009, but after more than a decade of updates, Minecraft is bursting at the seams with content. If you're having trouble navigating the blocky terrain, here's a brief beginner's guide that'll highlight some basic features you should be on the lookout for.
Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - Official Launch Announcement Trailer

Explore the world of Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, and learn more about the story and what to expect in this trailer for the two-player cooperative puzzle game that launches on February 8, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store, with full cross-play functionality enabled from day one. In the adventure game, Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, players--and their in-game partner--solve increasingly complex puzzles as they make their way through the lands of Vyraj, a desolate world where the sun never sets. Playing as Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness solar energy, players find themselves separated and must collaborate on their quest to reunite the sisters.
Original Versions of the GTA Trilogy to Be Relisted for Sale on PC

Rockstar's definitive edition of the GTA Trilogy had a, um, not so great launch last week, and now Rockstar is responding by giving everyone back the original trilogy on PC. You know, the one with surprisingly fewer bugs. In a blog post today, Rockstar apologized for the numerous technical issues...
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Video Review

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl reviewed by Rebekah Valentine on Nintendo Switch. Like the themes of its story, Game Freak's newest Pokemon remakes (developed by ILCA) are solid and enduring - leaning on the past, with all of its triumphs and tripwires.
D77-TC Pelican

This page is part of IGN's Halo Infinite Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the D77-TC Pelican vehicle. The Pelican is a support vehicle that appears during Halo Infinite multiplayer to drop powerful vehicles onto the battlefield. D77-TC Pelican Vehicle Details. The D77-TC Pelican is not...
