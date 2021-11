BUCKS COUNTY >> Mark your calendar for these upcoming events taking place In & Around Bucks County:. LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> The Four Lanes End Garden Club presents a Holiday House Country Store on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richardson House at Bellevue and Maple avenues. The store will be selling beautiful hand-crafted items, gift wrapping, the club’s famous homemade cookies and will debut a new Garden Nook featuring fresh floral arrangements, terrariums and live plants. Like old times, the Richardson House will be decked out for the holidays and filled with an abundance of unique gifts for everyone, including your pets.

