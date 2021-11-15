ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jordi Alba confident Xavi can turn things around at Barcelona

By Barca Blaugranes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona defender Jordi Alba admits he’s excited about the arrival of Xavi as the club’s new coach and can’t wait to get started...

