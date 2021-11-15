ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enriched formula milk consumption does not enhance academic performance later in adolescence

Cover picture for the articleIn the British Medical Journal experts examined the role of enriched formula milk in later enhanced academic performance by adolescence and found no association. The findings originated from an investigation of data stemming...

#Adolescence#Formula Milk#Mathematics#Formulas#Infant Formula#British
