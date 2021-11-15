REVIEW: Willie Nelson employs his kin for their first collaborative album

It's Friday night, and you and your friends are out at a Texas Roadhouse for a couple of steaks and a few beers. The game's on TV, there's the rhythmic twang of country rock mixing with the rising chatter of the evening crowd, and you and your friends already have a hankering for another basket of those delicious bread rolls as you wait for your order. In between talking with your friend about some recent gossip you overheard and breaking peanut shells, you can't help but notice something out of the corner of your eye. Is that... Willie Nelson? Under the guitar-shaped neon light? Well, of course it isn't, it's just a picture of him. But right in the corner, tucked away, it seems like there's quite a shrine to the famous outlaw country singer. There are posters, a few records, a shirt or two. Someone at Texas Roadhouse must really like Willie Nelson, you think.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO