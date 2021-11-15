ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: Willie Nelson employs his kin for their first collaborative album

By Domenic Strazzabosco
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust nine months after his tribute album to long-time friend Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson, now 88 and a half years old, is back with his second album of 2021. This time around, he’s employed the talents of his children and sister, as well as his backing band since the early ’70s,...

