AUSTIN, Texas — The new international travel policy that took effect on Monday could benefit Austin travelers as the U.S. reopens to fully vaccinated foreign nationals. The new policy allows foreign nationals over the age of 18 to visit the U.S. by showing proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a flight to the country. Kids are exempt from the vaccination rule, but ages 2 to 17 are required to get a negative test before visiting.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO