ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

London's FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners overshadow Shell cheer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 flat

Nov 15 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 was flat on Monday, as gains in oil major Royal Dutch Shell on plans to ditch its dual share structure were offset by subdued miners hit by global moves to reduce coal use and a big drop in China’s steel production.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was unchanged at 0817 GMT, with miners Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Group down between 0.7% and 1.2%, after U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming.

Data also showed crude steel output in China, the world’s top producer of the metal, fell for the fifth straight month in October amid curbs.

On the bright side, Shell gained 1.8% after the energy giant said it will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure.

BT Group gained 1.8% after Reuters reported citing sources that telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi is looking to increase his stake in the British company, betting its fibre-optic rollout will boost value.

Cineworld jumped 5.6% after reporting an improvement in October box office revenue as COVID-19 restrictions eased. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). On Friday,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Ftse#Uk#European#Anglo American#Bhp Group#U N#Bt Group#British#Cineworld
ShareCast

London midday: FTSE dips as energy shares take a hit; Royal Mail rallies

London stocks were still a little weaker by midday on Thursday, with energy shares under the cosh as oil prices slid. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,277.05. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100 continues to drift having fallen just short in its effort to reclaim pre-pandemic levels.
STOCKS
Financial World

Shell dumps the Dutch, set to move to London in steepest overhaul since 2005

On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell, commonly dubbed as ‘Shell,’ the UK-incorporated Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas behemoth, often contemplated as one of seven oil ‘Supermajors’, had issued a statement saying that the company had been brewing off an option to ditch out its dual share structure and contemplating a move to relocate its head office to United Kingdom from Hague, as a recent hike in Dutch taxation alongside growing pressures from climate change activists seemed to be taking a larger toll on the fossil-fuel giant.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
CNBC

Shell ditches the Dutch, moves to London in share structure overhaul

Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas. The Anglo-Dutch firm has been in a...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Shell proposes simplified single-share structure, move to London

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) unveils plans to streamline its structure, discarding its dual-share system in favor of a single line of shares, and to move its headquarters to the United Kingdom from the Netherlands. The proposal would align Shell's tax residence with its country of incorporation in the U.K.,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE finishes flat, GBP/USD higher, Oil falls

Shell shares higher on plans to scrap dual listing. Oil falls as COVID cases creep up, US considering measures to boost supply. Major cryptocurrencies steady after Bitcoin network update. By Samuel Indyk. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 was broadly unchanged on Monday as a decline in shares of miners countered...
STOCKS
marcellusdrilling.com

After Netherlands Attacks Shell, Company Renames, Moving HQ to London

Although this story technically is not about the Marcellus/Utica, it is about the parent company of the Shell ethane cracker in Beaver County, PA, and it is instructive for politicians everywhere that increasingly love to bash fossil fuel companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was founded in and has been headquartered in The Netherlands for the past 100+ years. The Netherlands is attacking the company via the courts and with threats of insane taxes. So Shell is doing the unthinkable: Reorganizing and dropping “Royal Dutch” from the name and relocating its headquarters from the Netherlands to London.
UTICA, NY
stockxpo.com

Shell to Move Headquarters to London Amid Energy Transition

LONDON— Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to consolidate its dual British and Dutch structure and relocate its headquarters to London, a move it said would help facilitate returns to shareholders and make it simpler to change up its portfolio of assets. The oil giant said Monday that bringing an end...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

AstraZeneca drags down UK's FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 12 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 index fell on Friday, dragged lower by drugmaker AstraZeneca following its profit miss, while commodity-linked stocks slipped as a stronger dollar dented metal and oil prices.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Plans for skyscraper which would overshadow Tower of London rejected

The proposed development would have been the second tallest building in Western Europe after the nearby Shard. Plans for a new skyscraper that would overshadow the Tower of London, just half a mile away, have been rejected, to the delight of the capital’s mayor. The proposed development, dubbed The Tulip,...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Miners lift UK's FTSE 100 to new 20-month highs, Burberry slides

(Reuters) -UK's blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector. Luxury brand Burberry fell 5.0% after it said sales flatlined in the second quarter...
MARKETS
ShareCast

London close: Financials and resources drag FTSE lower

London stocks closed below the waterline on Tuesday, as investors sifted through the latest US inflation reading, although AB Foods was on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.36% at 7,274.04, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.73% at 23,367.14. Sterling was weaker as well,...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as banks offset surge in AB Foods

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 9 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 held steady on Tuesday as banks offset a jump in Primark-owner Associated British Foods that was fuelled by upbeat earnings outlook and dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy