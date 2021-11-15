ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Undergoing Re-Rating With Electric-Vehicle Foray In Mind: Wedbush Reiterates Bullish Thesis

By Madhukumar Warrier
 5 days ago
General Motors Co.’s (NYSE:GM) vertical integration capabilities and the conversion of its massive customer base to electric vehicles over the coming years represents a transformational opportunity for the legacy automaker, according to Wedbush Securities.

The GM Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an “Outperform” rating on General Motors with a price target of $85 per share.

The GM Thesis: Ives, who has been a long-time Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull, believes that GM’s EV transformation story heading into 2022 is starting to get recognized by Wall Street investors, with an electric-vehicle driven re-rating of the automaker’s stock currently in process.

Despite headwinds in the form of near-term supply and chip shortage issues, GM has a “golden opportunity” to ultimately convert 20% of its installed customer base to EVs by 2026 and covert over 50% of its customer base by 2030, as per the analyst.

“We believe in a bull case scenario GM's stock could hit $100 over the next 12 to 18 months as the EV vision begins to take shape,” Ives wrote in a research note.

GM is in a great position to take advantage of a $5 trillion market emerging over the next decade as the automaker develops “game-changing” battery technology under the Ultium Platform, Ives added.

Why It Matters: GM, known for its big trucks and sports utility vehicles, plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to accelerate its switch to electric vehicles.

The Mary Barra-led automaker aims to have 40% of its U.S. portfolio to be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025 and transition to an all-electric portfolio by 2035.

Apart from GM, legacy rivals such as Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) are also setting aside more investments into electric vehicles as they play catch up in the market disrupted by Tesla.

The electric vehicle sector is seeing high interest from investors amid the growing appetite for electric vehicles and as market leader Tesla recently surpassed a market capitalization of $1 trillion.

Price Action: General Motors’ shares closed almost 2.6% higher in Friday’s regular trading session at $63.40 and further rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $63.50.

Photo: Courtesy of GM

CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
UPI News

Tesla, Asian automakers lead global EV market

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Although Tesla is still leading the global electric vehicle market, Asian manufacturers are threatening its dominance, according to South Korean consultancy SNE Research. The business tracker said Thursday that Tesla sold 615,600 electric cars during the first nine months of this year, up from 90.2...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Delivery vehicle leasing firm orders 5,400 electric vans from GM unit

Freight vehicle leasing provider Merchants Fleet is committing to electric vans with the news today that it has reserved 5,400 mid-size, light-commercial vehicles from General Motors for use by its last mile and delivery clients across North America. The move makes Hooksett, New Hampshire-based Merchants Fleet the first fleet management...
HOOKSETT, NH
NBC News

In boost to electric vehicles, Biden tours GM plant in Detroit

Fresh from signing a new, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that provides substantial funds for a nationwide electric vehicle charging network, President Joe Biden is in Detroit on Wednesday to visit “Factory Zero,” the centerpiece of General Motors' shift to all-electric vehicles. The assembly plant, which underwent a $2 billion conversion,...
POLITICS
