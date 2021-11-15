ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke9Q6_0cwtJGV100

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.

The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS .

The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”

“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about the fact that I’ve never met you before,” Winfrey said.

Adele revealed that she had once “seen” Winfrey “from afar” at a party that both attended.

Sharing the clip on social media, Winfrey wrote: “I was excited to meet @adele for the first time ever and I’m glad she is as real & down to earth as we believe her to be.

“Before any interview, I ask my guest for their intention for our conversation. I went to see Adele as she was getting ready in my guesthouse to ask her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FET3d_0cwtJGV100

Winfrey said Adele replied that she just “wanted an in-depth, wholesome explanation to the last six years of her life”.

The television special saw Adele discuss topics ranging from the end of her marriage with Simon Konecki to her “smooth” new relationshi p with sports agents Rich Paul.

It was a prelude to the release of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30 , which will be released on 19 November.

