The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on a hot streak winning the past eight of nine games. But it is the core four that are doing most of the scoring. NHL trade rumors are starting to circulate that GM Kyle Dubas could make a trade for a top-six forward. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic writes, “If GM Kyle Dubas can somehow swing it — with cap space still at a premium — the Leafs could certainly use another legitimate threat in their top six.”

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO