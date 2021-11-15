ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

matrix resurrections

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Bosch’ Win at 2021 California On Location...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Disney World Puts Employee Vaccination Mandate On Hold – Report

Disney World has reportedly put its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold, according to a media report. Local TV station Fox 35 was first to report the news, sourcing it with a cast member at the resort complex. The theme park has not yet officially confirmed the news. Reuters reported that a Disney spokesperson responded by email to its inquiry: “We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we have continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests. At this point, more than 90% of active Florida-based Cast Members have already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
Hollywood Reporter

virtual production

ILM Plans Expansion With Virtual Production Stage in Vancouver. Industrial Light & Magic plans to expand its virtual production services with a new stage near its Vancouver facility, which is expected to open next spring. The VFX giant reported Wednesday that…
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy